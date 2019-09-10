About $700,000 worth of marijuana and related illegal products were seized in two separate traffic stops on Interstate 80 last week.

The Nebraska State Patrol seized 155 pounds of marijuana and 439 THC vape cartridges — worth about $500,000 — during a traffic stop near Lexington on Friday. The patrol arrested a California man.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office seized 20 pounds of marijuana, 2,397 vials of THC oil and 358 packages of THC edibles — worth about $207,000 — during a traffic stop Thursday near Milford. Three Illinois men were arrested.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the the psychoactive compound in the marijuana plant that produces a high.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

