Since she was a little girl, Omahan Elise Smith aspired to change the world.
She dreamed of being a civil rights activist, work in the medical field or be a teacher.
Smith, a junior at Westside High School and a member of the local Black Lives Matter group, decided this week to organize a rally. She worked at it, thinking maybe 20 people would come. Her idea became a reality Friday, with roughly 200 participants at a rally at Memorial Park, which ended with a march into Elmwood Park.
In a stirring speech, she said the year 2020 can be like the 1960s and 1970s — a time of change and protest.
"For decades, we have fought tooth and nail to even be seen as people," said Smith, who is 16. "We have fought for our lives to matter. We have fought for equality, and year after year we have been pushed back. But no more."
Family members of James Scurlock, who was fatally shot in the Old Market last Saturday, released blue, black and yellow balloons in his memory.
Nick Harden, Scurlock's brother, told the crowd that his family wants people to continue to protest peacefully and move foward.
"This is peace and equality, and we need to reach it," he said. "Let's reach it as a team and as a community as a whole."
Harden said all lives matter, not just black ones.
Later in the rally, Smith explained the meaning of the slogan "Black Lives Matter" by giving a hypothetical example. If three children were hurt — one hit by a car, the second whose knee was scraped and the third who got a paper cut — which would you tend to first? Black people, because of police brutality, disproportionate arrests by race and systemic racism, she said, represent the child who was hit by a car.
"Of course all lives matter. Every human being deserves to be loved, to feel safe and to have a voice. But when there is a clear inequality, things have to change accordingly," she said. "Not all lives can matter 'til black lives start to matter."
Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, urged people to get involved in their community with organizations or by volunteering to directly impact racism, because people can't stop racism from their couch.
A child of Pakistani immigrants, Khan said he has faced uncomfortable comments and slurs, but because of his privilege, he hasn't feared for his life like black Americans.
"I do understand that there are various extents of the same type of racism and violence to people who are brown, Hispanics, Native Americans, immigrants and also the LGBT community," he said. "These same issues apply to all of these people who are under-resourced and often marginalized within our community."
Kara Eastman, the Democratic Party's candidate for the 2nd Congressional District seat held by Don Bacon, said she's running to represent everyone who was at the Memorial Park rally.
"It is time for us to exert the political will to actually have equity in our system, " she said.
Eastman urged people to use their voices to vote, because it can make a difference.
City Councilman Pete Festersen, whose district includes Memorial Park, said the council this week adopted a resolution condemning the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who was held down for nearly nine minutes by a Minneapolis police officer. The City Council also listened to many speakers at its meeting meeting who addressed issues of inequality and race.
"Your presences is welcome here. We appreciate you being here," he told the crowd. "We've all gotta own this, and we're all responsible for this. North Omaha, South Omaha, East Omaha and West Omaha."
RaJeanna Scurlock, Scurlock's sister, brought her 2-year-old son, Marquis, to the rally because she said it was important to show her son that changes in attitudes and actions are possible.
RaJeanna, 20, said her brother was a good person and was trying to save people around him from bar owner Jake Gardner, who was armed with a gun.
Marquis released the last balloon, which was blue.
Then he stretched out his arms to the sky and pointed with both hands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.