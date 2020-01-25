LINCOLN — Eva Thomas has a special compact disc of music in her North Omaha home.
It combines the kind of rap music teenagers love with the classic songs from artists adored by Thomas, like Aretha Franklin.
The CD, a gift from granddaughter Tyler Thomas, always inspired her to dance. And sparked some smart aleck remarks about her dance moves.
“Oh, come on Granny,” the granddaughter would say.
But the music hasn’t played since the captain of the dance team at Peru State College disappeared on a chilly night after midnight in December 2010.
Eva Thomas said she just can’t bear to play it.
“It’s still fresh in your mind. There’s not a moment that you don’t think about her,” she said.
On Monday, a criminal trial begins that Eva Thomas and her family hope will bring some answers and some closure.
Joshua Keadle, a former classmate at Peru State, stands accused of first-degree murder in the death of Thomas, whose body was never found.
Keadle, now 38, wasn’t charged until seven years after Thomas disappeared, and after years of searches for her body turned up nothing.
He initially told authorities that he hadn’t been with Thomas on the night she vanished. Then, four days later, Keadle changed his story, saying that he picked up Thomas as she walked through campus, then drove to a remote boat ramp on the Missouri River, just outside Peru.
Thomas, Keadle said, asked for a ride to Omaha, and he asked for a sex act in exchange.
Keadle said that afterward, he changed his mind about giving her a ride and Thomas became angry and threatened to report that she had been raped. Ultimately, he said, he drove away, leaving Thomas behind along the river.
Now prosecutors are faced with the daunting task of proving a murder case without the existence of a body, without an eyewitness, and without evidence of how a slaying might have been carried out. The mystery will be played out over three weeks at the Gage County Courthouse — where the trial was moved because of pretrial publicity — with more than 120 witnesses scheduled to testify.
Prosecutors with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office as well as Keadle’s defense attorney, Jeff Pickens, declined comment about the upcoming trial.
But in past court proceedings, Pickens has suggested that Thomas was drunk and upset on the night of her disappearance, and might have fallen into the river and died. He also filed a motion alleging that a convicted sex trafficker — not Keadle — killed Thomas.
But after Keadle was charged in 2017, a former cellmate of Keadle’s came forward to say that Keadle had confessed to him, admitting that he had sex with Thomas and that “they would never convict him because they would never find her body.”
The legal journey that led to Monday’s trial was long and complicated.
After prosecutors initially declined to charge Keadle, Thomas’ family filed a civil lawsuit, which requires a lower standard of proof than is required in a criminal trial. They won in state court, with a jury in Nemaha County awarding the family a record $2.6 billion judgment in 2016 against Keadle, who did not testify.
But by then, Keadle was serving time in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Fremont in 2008. The victim came forward after Thomas’ disappearance hit the news.
Keadle, who was sentenced to serve 15 to 20 years in prison for rape, became eligible for release on parole two years ago. He would complete his sentence this November and become a free man — unless he is convicted in Thomas’ death.
Eva Thomas said that members of the family will be attending the trial in Beatrice, weather permitting.
She said she still recalls her granddaughter’s love of dance, of music and of fashion. Two days before she disappeared, Tyler talked to her grandmother over the phone, telling her “how crazy” it was at Peru State, but also expressing gratitude that the college would provide funding for the dance team.
Tyler also said she had something to tell her grandmother, but would explain when she came home to Omaha on Friday. That was the night she disappeared.
Eva Thomas said she still wonders what that news was.
“I wish I did,” she said. “I just wish she made it home to tell me what she had to tell me … but that didn’t happen.”
