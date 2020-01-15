Victor Serrano had a split-second, life-or-death decision. 

He had grabbed a young man who had pulled out a gun during a fight between two groups of men outside South Omaha's Guaca Maya restaurant and nightclub.

He called out "gun." Then, somehow, the gun spilled out of the man's hands. 

Serrano tried to hold the man back by his arms. But he felt his grip slipping. The young man squirmed so much that he slipped out of his shirt. 

Serrano had to make a decision: Run for the gun or run for help. 

Serrano quickly calculated the young man would beat him to the gun, prosecutor Shawn Hagerty told jurors Wednesday in opening statements of 21-year-old Anthony Sanchez's first-degree murder trial. 

So Serrano bolted away, hoping to get the attention of two Omaha police officers who were working off-duty to provide security at the club. 

Seconds later, he and the officers heard the staccato of eight gunshots. Serrano returned to the parking lot to find his friend Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez, 22, shot in the face but, remarkably, still alive. Edgar's brother, Franco, 23, wasn't so lucky. Shot in the legs and back, he collapsed in the parking lot and died. 

Edgar, who survived with a bullet fragment lodged near his tonsils, and those gathered were left to sort out how a "lame" night last July turned into a burst of mind-bending violence. And after a trial this week and next, a Douglas County jury will decide: Was Sanchez the shooter? And if so, did his actions add up to first-degree murder, as prosecutors suggest? 

According to opening statements Wednesday: 

The four men — Serrano, the Gonzalez brothers and Omar Moreno — had gone swimming at FunPlex that summer Sunday.

They went out to eat and drink at another restaurant and hoped to maybe dance with some girls at Guaca Maya, the restaurant near 33rd and O Streets that turns into a nightclub after hours. 

But the place wasn't exactly hopping on the eve of a workday. So the men decided to call it a night. 

They passed off-duty Omaha Police Officer James Sidzyik, providing security. "Leaving so early?" he asked. 

"It's lame in there," one of the men called back. 

Less than a minute later, their boredom would turn into a burst of violence, stemming from nothing more than what Hagerty called "posturing" in the parking lot of Guaca Maya. 

On one side were the Gonzalez brothers, Serrano and Moreno, who were leaving the place. 

On the other side were seven people who were strangers to the first group: five men and two women who had just arrived in "the big city" from their homes in Crete, Neb., for a night out, assistant public defender Christine Mori told jurors. 

Somebody from Serrano's group popped off at somebody from Sanchez's group. 

Men in each group squared off. Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez admitted he threw the first punch. 

From there, chaos. A bald male — prosecutors allege it was Sanchez — joined in the fracas. Serrano saw him pull out a gun and grabbed him. 

"They're struggling," Hagerty said. "They're fighting." 

The 9 mm handgun spilled onto the pavement. Serrano had hold of Sanchez's arms and his shirt. 

But Sanchez ripped away, Hagerty said. 

Serrano "pulls the shirt right off of him," Hagerty said. "He's left with the decision, 'I'm either going to beat him to the gun or I'm going to run.'" 

He ran to the off-duty officers. The second he arrived, they heard eight gunshots. 

Left behind in the parking lot: a cellphone that police traced to a man in Sanchez's group. 

And a gray T-shirt. Tested weeks later, it had Sanchez's DNA on it. 

Detectives interviewed people in both groups. People from the Crete group said that Sanchez rode home without a shirt and admitted to firing the gun. One couple told police that Sanchez threatened to hurt them if they told anyone. 

Mori, the public defender, urged jurors to scrutinize the people's accounts to police, suggesting that they're unreliable and that their stories changed. 

She told jurors that they would have ample reasonable doubt about whether Sanchez fired the shots, let alone whether he did so with premeditation. 

Hagerty disagreed. He said the case is as simple as it is shocking. A 30-second dispute between people who didn't know each other. A punch thrown. A fracas. Eight shots fired.

And, Hagerty said, witnesses will identify only one man with a gun: Sanchez. 

"The evidence will show that he's the only one to have a gun, the only one with a weapon of any kind," Hagerty told jurors. "He's the only one shooting. And he's the only person seen with a gun after it's over." 

cooper@owh.com

twitter.com/CooperonCourts

Reporter - Courts

Todd Cooper covers courts, lawyers, trials, legal issues, the justice system and government wrongdoing for The World-Herald.

