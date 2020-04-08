A 9-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near 45th and Maple Streets on Wednesday.

Police said Juliana Townsell, 18, was driving a Chrysler Concorde eastbound on Maple Street when she went around a stopped SUV, turning southbound on 45th Street. Townsell struck a parked vehicle, crossed the northbound lane and struck a 2016 Nissan Sentra head-on. The Nissan veered to the left and struck another parked vehicle.

Two occupants of the Nissan and an occupant of the Chrysler were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries.

Townsell, who police say wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was intoxicated, was taken into police custody.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 30-year-old Cierre Hudson, was being treated for a head injury. Five children, ages 16, 12, 11, 9 and 8, were occupants of the Nissan. The 9-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries to his head and abdomen, police said.

— Jessica Wade

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

