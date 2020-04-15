An 8-year-old boy died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Council Bluffs on Wednesday.
The boy was struck by a blue Honda Pilot at the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues about 6:30 p.m. Medics took the boy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Council Bluffs police said.
Witnesses said the Honda drove away, police said.
Officers found the SUV and identified the driver as 36-year-old Troy Allen Pokorny, Bluffs police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked by investigators to call the traffic unit at 712-328-4948.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.