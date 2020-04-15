An 8-year-old boy died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Council Bluffs on Wednesday.

The boy was struck by a blue Honda Pilot at the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues about 6:30 p.m. Medics took the boy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Council Bluffs police said.

Witnesses said the Honda drove away, police said.

Officers found the SUV and identified the driver as 36-year-old Troy Allen Pokorny, Bluffs police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked by investigators to call the traffic unit at 712-328-4948.

