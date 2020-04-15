An 8-year-old boy died after he was struck by a car in Council Bluffs on Wednesday.

The boy was struck by a blue Honda Pilot at the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues about 6:30 p.m. Medics transported the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Council Bluffs police said.

Witnesses said that the driver fled the scene, police said.

Officers located the Honda Pilot and identified the driver as 36-year-old Troy Allen Pokorny, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked by investigators to call the Traffic Unit at 712-328-4948.

