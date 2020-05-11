A 33-year-old man was critically injured late Sunday in a shooting near 46th Street and Ames Avenue, Omaha police said Monday.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 11:55 p.m. and found Richard Kercheval. Kercheval had been driving in the area when someone shot him and his vehicle.
He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Police said his injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening.
Earlier, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 39th Street and Crown Point Avenue. They found 27-year-old Joshua Townsell, who had been shot. Townsell told officers he was driving when he was involved in a disturbance with a driver in another vehicle. The other driver shot at him, damaging Townsell's vehicle and striking Townsell.
Medics treated Townsell at the scene.
People with information about these incidents may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
