Three Omaha women sustained gunshot wounds Monday night in a shooting near 29th and T Streets. 

Police were called to the area about 11:40 p.m. Officers located Laeloni Sherman, 19, Vernique Moss, 29, and Ennisha Devers, 23.

The women were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Two of the women were shot in a foot and the third was shot in an ankle, police said.

Officers were looking for a man who shot the three.

In a related incident, a cameraman from an Omaha TV station told police that he was assaulted by three to four males when he arrived to report on the shooting.

Keith Gentrup, 65, said he was getting camera equipment from his vehicle when the men surrounded him and began yelling, "You don't belong here. Get out of here."

One member of the group then stepped forward and "coldcocked" him, Gentrup told police. The men ran south from the area, he said. 

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous. In a shooting case, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. 

kevin.cole@owh.com

