A man charged in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old Omaha man has been ordered held without bail.
Lamar Mitchell, 21, turned himself in Thursday at Central Police Headquarters. He appeared Friday in Douglas County Court.
Mitchell has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Just after 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 28th and Spencer Streets. When they arrived, officers found Michael Wilson with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.
In court Friday, a prosecutor said Mitchell and Wilson were involved with the same woman.
The prosecutor said Wilson was with the woman and Mitchell, who was watching from a distance, got upset and shot Wilson at least twice.
Mitchell fled from the scene, the prosecutor said, and changed his appearance before turning himself in.
James Martin Davis, Mitchell’s attorney, said his client was going to the Spencer Homes public housing apartments to see his girlfriend, and Wilson wouldn’t let him in.
“The victim thinks he’s the king of the projects,” Davis said.
Davis said Wilson threatened his client, told him to leave the area and the situation escalated.
Wilson was known to be armed, Davis said. He said Wilson reached for his gun and Mitchell shot him in self-defense.
“It appeared to my client he was going to get shot,” Davis said. “So he had a firearm and beat him to the punch.”
Davis said the men were not fighting over a woman and Mitchell just wanted to enter the apartments.
Mitchell is due back in court in May.
