A 21-year-old man was booked Thursday into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the fatal shooting of an Omaha man.  

Lamar Mitchell turned himself in Thursday at Central Police Headquarters.

Just after 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 28th and Spencer Streets. When they arrived, officers found Michael Wilson, 38, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

