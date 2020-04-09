A 21-year-old man was booked Thursday into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the fatal shooting of an Omaha man.
Lamar Mitchell turned himself in Thursday at Central Police Headquarters.
Just after 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 28th and Spencer Streets. When they arrived, officers found Michael Wilson, 38, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.