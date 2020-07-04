A 20-year-old Lincoln man died early Saturday in a shooting that police say involved people at a party “playing around” with a firearm.

At about 12:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July, Lincoln police found the man dead with an apparent gunshot wound inside a Lincoln residence. The man’s identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Zachariah Serna, 18, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, according to a press release from Lincoln police.

The initial investigation found that there was a small gathering at a Lincoln residence and that some of the people were playing with a firearm.

Police are continuing to interview witnesses and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

wbauer@owh.com, 402-444-1069

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email