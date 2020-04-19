Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of felony assault Saturday night in connection with the shooting of a third teen in North Omaha.

Police responded to gunshots in the area of 18th and Spencer Streets shortly before 10 p.m. and saw a vehicle that had been stolen earlier leaving the scene. Officers also learned that Quincy Hatten Jr., 16, of Omaha, went by private vehicle to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Officers pursued the stolen vehicle until it was abandoned near 25th Street and Sharon Drive. Two males, ages 17 and 15, were found and taken into custody with the aid of a K-9 unit. 

The teens were also arrested on suspicion of shooting at an occupied vehicle and obstructing police. They were booked into the Douglas County Youth Detention Center. 

Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email