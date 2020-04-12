Two men were taken to an Omaha hospital with injuries they suffered in separate cutting incidents late Saturday and early Sunday.

Police went to the area of 43rd and Maple Streets about 1:30 a.m. and located Timothy Swillie, 63, suffering from stab wounds. Swillie was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

A 63-year-old woman told officers that she felt threatened during an argument with Swillie and stabbed him. She was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

About 11:20 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of 22nd and Jones Streets and found Edward Fisher, 50, who told officers that he had been cut by a 56-year-old woman. Fisher was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

