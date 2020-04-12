Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. IN IOWA, HARRISON AND POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...THE STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES, POWER LINES, AND TENT FACILITIES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&