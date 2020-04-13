An 18-year-old told officers that he was shot Monday morning in the parking lot of Morton Middle School.

Kier Chance was able to drive himself to Immanuel Medical Center after the shooting, police said.

Officers were called to the hospital just before 10:45 a.m.

Chance told police he was in the parking lot of the school, which is south of Fort Street near Interstate 680, when an argument broke out and someone fired a gun.

His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The school, like others in the Omaha Public Schools district, has been closed since March 9, which was the start of the district's spring break. Classes were canceled the next week because of the coronavirus outbreak and will not resume this school year. Early this month, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told schools statewide to operate without students in their buildings through May 31. 

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

