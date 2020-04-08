An 18-year-old who died Tuesday night from wounds he sustained in a shooting at Omaha's Benson Park was remembered by a former high school coach as a tremendous athlete and loyal friend.
Waw W. Gach was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Nyanpal Tut, 19, and Nyagoa Riang, 17, also were taken to Omaha hospitals with gunshot wounds.
Tut was listed in fair condition Wednesday at Bergan Mercy. Riang was being treated at the Nebraska Medical Center, but her condition was not available.
The shooting occurred about 9:35 p.m. in the park at 7002 Military Ave. Police had been called there earlier in the evening because a large crowd had gathered for a barbecue in violation of the Douglas County health order limiting crowds to 10 people.
Gach, whose family came to the U.S. from Sudan, was a member of the football and track and field teams during his year at Denison-Schleswig High School in Denison, Iowa.
Chad Van Kley, who coaches both sports, said Gach's first name is pronounced "Wow."
"He was only with us one year, his junior year, but he was a tremendous athlete," Van Kley said Wednesday.
In track and field, Gach led the state of Iowa in the high jump last season with a leap of 6 feet 8 inches. He made that jump at the Class 3-A sectional meet at Sargeant Bluff-Luton to qualify for state.
He finished fourth at state after tweaking his hamstring, Van Kley said.
On the football team, Van Kley said, Gach played defensive back and had one or two interceptions.
Gach's family moved to the Sioux City area last summer, but Gach came to a Denison-Schleswig football game in the fall to see his former coach and teammates.
"He was just an energetic young man, and when you got to know him you found out that he had a tremendous personality," Van Kley said. "He was full of energy and full of life. He will be missed."
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or go to owh.crimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $25,000 reward for information that leads to a homicide arrest.
