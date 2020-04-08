An 18-year-old from Denison, Iowa, has died after a Tuesday night shooting in Benson Park that also wounded two women in their teens.

Waw W. Gach was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nyanpal Tut, 19, and Nyagoa Riang, 17, also were taken to Omaha hospitals with gunshot wounds. Tut was being treated at the Nebraska Medical Center and Riang was being treated at Bergan Mercy, police said.

The shooting occurred about 9:35 p.m. in the park at 7002 Military Ave. Police had been called there earlier in the evening because a large crowd had gathered for a barbecue in violation of the Douglas County health order limiting crowds to 10 people.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or go to owh.crimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $25,000 reward for information that leads to a homicide arrest. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

