A 22-year-old Illinois man was arrested Monday night after he was spotted driving 174 mph Sunday near Grand Island, but there was no truth to speculation that he confused Interstate 80 for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Three others were arrested in connection with the incident.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported that the Illinois man was clocked driving a Chevrolet Camaro at incredibly high speeds on the Interstate between York and Gibbon, where the car was found abandoned at the high school. The car’s occupants fled.

Troopers had managed to slow the vehicle by using technology that doesn’t blow out the tires but deflates them gradually, said State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas. The technology is safer than spikes in speeding situations, he said.

Troopers found the Camaro driver trying to leave the area Monday night as a passenger in a Jeep Patriot, the patrol reported.

The driver of the Jeep, a 26-year-old Illinois man, was arrested on suspicion of aiding in a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of money during a drug violation, accessory to a felony and possession of marijuana.

Troopers suspect he traveled to Gibbon to help the Camaro’s driver and two passengers leave the area. The two Camaro passengers also were arrested.

Thomas said he hadn’t heard of a car speeding that excessively in his three years with the agency.

Each of the four was arrested on suspicion of at least four of the following — willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, aiding consummation of a felony, possession of money during a drug violation, and other charges.

They were booked into the Buffalo County Jail.

