Creeks were running high in central Nebraska early Monday with many streams overflowing their banks due to heavy rains.
"There was flooding in Turkey Creek west of St. Paul," said Aaron Mangels, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings. "We have minor flooding forecast for the Wood River area near Alba and streams all across Adams and Harlan Counties."
The heaviest rains were concentrated along the Hall County and Adams County line, Mangels said. Radar indicated there was 6 to 8 inches of rain in that area over the past 24 hours, he said.
"We do have a report of 3.72 inches of rain 2.4 miles west of Kenesaw," Mangels said. "One to 2 inches of rain fell in a swath from the Harlan County Reservoir to Grand Island."
The Omaha area saw lesser precipitation totals with .91 inches falling at Valley, according to Hallie Bova, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Eppley Airfield reported .78 inches of rain.
"We don't have any flood warnings in our area at this time," Bova said. "We are watching the Missouri River at Rulo (Nebraska) where we expect the river to crest near flood stage (17 feet) before falling."
More precipitation is moving up from Kansas, Bova said, with eastern Nebraska expecting periods of moderate and occasionally heavy rain. A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.
