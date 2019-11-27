A 41-year-old driver was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Tuesday night after his vehicle crashed into a traffic signal pole at 90th and Burt Streets.
Cody Karre of Omaha was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy about 9:30 p.m. Police said Karre sustained injuries to his head, chest and hip that don't appear to be life threatening.
Investigators determined that Karre was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia northbound on 90th Street when it crossed into the southbound lanes, left the roadway to the west and colliding with a pole. Debris from the collision struck a 2015 Chrysler 200 stopped at the intersection causing minor damage.
Karre, who was not wearing a seat belt, had to be extricated from the vehicle by members of the Omaha Fire Department.
