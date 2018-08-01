GENEVA — York County Public Defender Nancy Waldron has been charged with felony theft for allegedly taking money from two elderly sisters whose farm she was helping manage.
Waldron, of Exeter, is out of jail on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
According to an affidavit filed by an investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol, Waldron took tens of thousands of dollars from the sisters.
The case, which is being prosecuted by the Nebraska Attorney General’s office, came to light when bank employees noticed suspicious activity on the farm’s bank account.
The 285-acre Fillmore County farm is owned by two sisters, both in their 90s and both living in nursing homes. One sister is still involved in the farm and the other suffers from Alzheimer’s, the bank president told investigators.
Since 2012, Waldron wrote $186,799 checks to herself on the farm’s bank account with “little or no oversight,” according to information provided to investigators. The sister still involved with the farm told investigators that Waldron was authorized to sign checks as part of managing the farm. The sister subsequently removed Waldron from managing the farm after learning the amount of the withdrawals, according to investigators.
For her part, Waldron has told the bank and investigators that her withdrawals were for farm business and that she could provide adequate documentation. The affidavit said the documentation was either flawed or not provided.
The affidavit also says Waldron wrote herself 29 checks totaling $63,932 from the farm bank account from January 1, 2017, through February 8, 2018. “Only $7,019.42 can be attributed to the management of the (farm),” the affidavit says.
Waldron will be arraigned at 10 a.m. Aug. 15 in the Fillmore County Court. She could not be reached for comment.
