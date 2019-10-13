A 32-year-old woman died at an Omaha hospital Saturday after being found unresponsive in her cell at the Douglas County Correctional Center. 

Jessica Wolfe was found unconscious shortly before 9 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the jail. Emergency medical care was initiated and Wolfe was taken by the Omaha Fire Department to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she died.  

"We offer our sincere condolences to Jessica’s family for the loss of their loved one," the spokeswoman said in a statement Sunday. She said officials would have no further comment pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law. 

Wolfe was booked into the jail on Aug. 12 on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. She was awaiting trial. 

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription