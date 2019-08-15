COUNCIL BLUFFS — A 16-year-old Omahan has pleaded guilty in the slaying of a 38-year-old Council Bluffs man.
Xavier Smith-Catchings entered a written plea Wednesday to a charge of second-degree murder, Pottawattamie County District Court records show. Prosecutors lowered the charge in exchange for his plea. He and three men were charged with killing Adam Angeroth in January.
Smith-Catchings' filing said he has agreed to be sentenced to 50 years and must serve a minimum of 10 years. The filing says the judge isn't bound by the agreement, so if the judge gives Smith-Catchings the maximum, he may withdraw his plea.
The judge had ruled that Smith-Catchings' case should remain in district court because it was unlikely that he would be rehabilitated in the juvenile system.
Earlier this week, Nicholas Haner of Harlan, Iowa, Ryan McDonald of Glenwood, Iowa, and Liam Stec of Omaha were sentenced to 50 years in prison in the slaying. They all pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
