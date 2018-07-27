A 22-year-old Ottumwa, Iowa, woman has been charged in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.
Kelsie Thomas told law enforcement officers on Thursday that she had killed the girl, and she was arrested. Thomas has been charged with first-degree murder.
On the afternoon of July 19, the Ottumwa Police Department received a 911 call about an unresponsive 5-year-old girl at a house in Ottumwa, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Police officers and firefighters responded and found the girl. She was taken to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The Iowa state medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy Monday. The results of the autopsy are pending.
Tuesday and Wednesday, Ottumwa police officers and special agents with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation served search warrants and conducted several interviews in connection with the case. They interviewed Thomas on Thursday.
Thomas is being held in the Wapello County Jail.
Ottumwa is about 85 miles southeast of Des Moines.
