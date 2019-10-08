Homicide suspect

A surveillance camera inside Tobacco and Vape at 3202 L St. recorded this photo of the suspect. 

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in a South Omaha tobacco store. 

Police said Jacobi Terry of Omaha also was arrested on suspicion of use of a gun to commit a felony in the death of Bahy Altairi, 21. Terry was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

Officers were called to Tobacco and Vape, 3202 L St., about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 to investigate a shooting. Altairi was found down inside the store and pronounced dead. 

A surveillance camera in the store took a photo of a suspect.  Police released the image to the public and asked for help in identifying the person. 

Terry is a junior at Omaha Central High School, a spokesman for the Omaha Public Schools said.

