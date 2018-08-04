Lethal injection execution room

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services' execution room in Lincoln, as seen from the viewing room.

LINCOLN — A reporter for the Omaha World-Herald is among four news media representatives selected to witness the Aug. 14 execution at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, announced Friday that Joe Duggan with The World-Herald, Grant Schulte with the Associated Press, Chip Matthews with News Channel Nebraska and Brent Martin for Nebraska Radio Network will serve as news media representatives.

The four will be joined by two corrections staff members as official witnesses. The staff members also will serve as escorts for condemned inmate Carey Dean Moore.

The families of the victims and Moore also will be allowed to have witnesses present. A corrections spokeswoman declined to release information about those witnesses “out of respect for their privacy.”

After the 10 a.m. execution, the news media representatives will provide accounts to and answer questions from other reporters assembled at the prison.

Moore, now 60, was sentenced to death for the 1979 killings of Omaha cabdrivers Reuel Van Ness and Maynard Helgeland. He is the longest serving of the 12 inmates on death row.

The execution will mark the first time Nebraska has used lethal injection. The state’s last execution in 1997 was carried out with the electric chair, which the Nebraska Supreme Court has since declared cruel and unusual punishment.

