LINCOLN — A reporter for the Omaha World-Herald is among four news media representatives selected to witness the Aug. 14 execution at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, announced Friday that Joe Duggan with The World-Herald, Grant Schulte with the Associated Press, Chip Matthews with News Channel Nebraska and Brent Martin for Nebraska Radio Network will serve as news media representatives.
The four will be joined by two corrections staff members as official witnesses. The staff members also will serve as escorts for condemned inmate Carey Dean Moore.
The families of the victims and Moore also will be allowed to have witnesses present. A corrections spokeswoman declined to release information about those witnesses “out of respect for their privacy.”
After the 10 a.m. execution, the news media representatives will provide accounts to and answer questions from other reporters assembled at the prison.
Moore, now 60, was sentenced to death for the 1979 killings of Omaha cabdrivers Reuel Van Ness and Maynard Helgeland. He is the longest serving of the 12 inmates on death row.
The execution will mark the first time Nebraska has used lethal injection. The state’s last execution in 1997 was carried out with the electric chair, which the Nebraska Supreme Court has since declared cruel and unusual punishment.
Frank Barker, hanged Jan. 17, 1908, for the murder of Daniel and Alice Barker, his brother and his brother's wife. Just before he was executed, he made a final appeal to Gov. George Sheldon, who visited him in his cell. Sheldon declined to delay his death. Read original coverage of the execution.
Robert Shumway, hanged March 5, 1909, for the murder of Sarah Martin. Shumway was a hired hand at the Martin farm and killed Martin during a robbery of the farmhouse. Read original coverage of the execution.
Alson Cole and Allen Grammer, sent to the electric chair on Dec. 20, 1920, for the murder of Grammer's mother-in-law, Lulu Vogt. The two were the first to die by electric chair in the state. Read original coverage of the execution.
Frank Carter, known as the Omaha Sniper, was sent to the electric chair June 24, 1927, for the murder of William McDevitt and A.D. Searles. As he was being strapped into the chair, he quipped to The World-Herald, "I'm in a pretty tight place here." Read original coverage of the execution.
Twenty-three people have been put to death by the state of Nebraska since the state took over the task from individual counties in 1903. The World-Herald has reported on every execution. A look at that coverage:
