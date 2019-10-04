A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to prison after investigators said she brought a 16-year-old girl to Nebraska and had the girl perform sex acts for money.
Brooklyn Pohl, 37, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking a minor. There is no parole in the federal system. After she gets out of prison, Pohl will start a five-year term of supervised release.
On Nov. 22, 2016, officials said, law enforcement officers made contact with the 16-year-old girl, who was by herself at a truck stop in Gretna. Nebraska State Patrol investigators determined that between Nov. 18 and the day she was found, Pohl and the girl had traveled from Illinois to Iowa and Nebraska. While traveling together, officials said, Pohl posted online ads for the girl to perform sex acts for money.
Pohl and the girl stayed together at various motels in the two states. After posting the girl’s picture and ad on a website, officials said, Pohl would help the girl negotiate the price of the sex acts with potential customers.
As a result of the ads, officials said, the girl was paid for numerous sex acts in Iowa and Nebraska.
Pohl used at least some of the money the girl was paid to buy a vehicle in Iowa, which Pohl then used to transport herself and the girl to Nebraska, where they continued to advertise and engage in sex acts, officials said.
The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, the FBI, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Sheboygan (Wisconsin) Police Department.
