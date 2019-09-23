LINCOLN — A researcher at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln prepared for trial Monday on allegations that she used googly eyes and stickers to deface two Republicans' campaign signs and a door.
Patricia Wonch Hill is accused of putting "googly eyes" on a couple of campaign signs that promoted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln. She also is accused of slapping one or more stickers on the Lincoln office door of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.
The research assistant professor has a reputation as an activist. She pleaded no contest last year to splashing fake blood on the steps of the Virginia home of a National Rifle Association lobbyist.
At least one of the Fortenberry signs had been altered so that it read "Fartenberry."
Lincoln police said they have linked Wonch Hill to the googly eyes and stickers through fingerprints.
Wonch Hill, 39, is being represented by Omaha attorney Marc Delman. Wonch Hill is in the sociology department at UNL.
