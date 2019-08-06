The owner of a southwest Omaha business was one of two people arrested Monday on suspicion of arson in connection with a 2018 fire at the business.
Sandra Richards, 46, the owner, and Shawn Clark, 43, both of Omaha, were booked into the Douglas County Jail on two counts of second-degree arson and burning to defraud an insurer, the Omaha Fire Department said.
Richards' Facebook page identifies her as the owner/operator of The Popcorn Shop at 8499 Frederick St.
Firefighters were called to the business about 7 a.m. July 23, 2018, according to Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick of the Omaha Fire Department. Investigators determined the fire to be incendiary in nature and identified two suspects.
The structure is valued at nearly $2 million. Investigators determined it sustained about $30,000 in damages and an unknown amount of damages to its contents.
