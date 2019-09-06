The teenage driver of an SUV that crashed near Blair on a farm field road — a crash that killed another teen in the vehicle — has been charged with felony motor vehicle homicide.
Dylan Maguire, who was 14 at the time of the July crash, also was charged with three felony counts of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, the Washington County Attorney's Office said. The charges were to be filed in juvenile court, officials said.
His mother, Makayla Maguire, was charged with six counts of negligent child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, officials said.
The crash, which occurred northwest of Blair on a field road a half-mile west of the intersection of Washington County Roads 23 and 18, killed 14-year-old Heidy Martinez. It occurred before 10:25 a.m. July 5.
Officials said the Chevy SUV was going south when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then entered a cornfield on the east side of the road and rolled.
Two males and four females, ages 13 and 14, were in the SUV, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said in July. Only one of the teens was wearing a seat belt, he said.
Of the five occupants who survived the crash, Robinson said, one was taken by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center, one was taken by rescue squad to the Nebraska Medical Center and three were taken to Memorial Community Hospital in Blair. One of those three was later taken by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Robinson said at the time that it was unclear what the teens were doing in the area, although one lives nearby.
The driver had a school permit, he said, which allows an unsupervised driver to travel between school and home.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies, along with crews from the Blair, Arlington and Kennard Fire and Rescue Departments, responded to the scene.
Washington County Attorney M. Scott Vander Schaaf said in a Thursday press release that since the crash, his office has been working with the Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the circumstances surrounding Martinez's death.
"As this is an open case," he said, "I cannot comment any further other than to say that my sympathies continue to remain with the victims and their families during this difficult time and that the matter will now go through the court process."
