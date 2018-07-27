LINCOLN — A convicted murderer from Omaha who had his life sentence reduced lost an appeal that he had received ineffective legal representation.
Trevelle Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony for the 2009 slaying of 20-year-old Justin Gaines, who was sitting in a car near 45th Street and Curtis Avenue.
Taylor was initially sentenced to life in prison. But because Taylor was 17 at the time of the shooting, he was granted a resentencing because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that tossed out automatic life sentences for juveniles.
Taylor was then sentenced to serve 40 years in prison for murder, and 10 years on the weapons conviction.
Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court rejected his appeal that his court-appointed attorney was ineffective.
