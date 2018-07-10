LINCOLN — A state lawyer who investigates prison complaints for the Nebraska Legislature has asked a judge not to make him reveal records in an inmate overcrowding lawsuit.
State Ombudsman Marshall Lux recently filed the motion to quash a subpoena issued by the office of Attorney General Doug Peterson. The attorney general is defending corrections officials in a federal lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Nebraska aimed at reducing the state’s severely overcrowded prison population.
In his capacity as public counsel, Lux investigates complaints against state governmental agencies, including corrections. In addition, Lux oversees the inspector general for the Department of Correctional Services, which also conducts investigations and files reports with the Legislature.
Fewer complaints will be filed with the ombudsman over fears of retaliation if he is required to turn over confidential records, said Lincoln attorney Shawn Renner, who is representing Lux. Renner’s brief cited a previous federal court ruling that quashed an attempt to subpoena Lux.
In 37 years as ombudsman, Lux said his office has nearly always been represented by the attorney general, who previously argued that the ombudsman should not be compelled to turn over records or give testimony on confidential matters.
The dispute is similar to a recent death penalty lawsuit filed by the attorney general against state senators, in which Peterson’s office asked a judge to block the subpoena of the prisons director to appear before a legislative committee. A state court ruling in that case is pending.
The ACLU’s federal lawsuit, filed nearly a year ago, makes four main allegations of cruel and unusual punishment in the prison system: inadequate levels of health care, overuse of solitary confinement, and denial of access by disabled inmates both to prison programs and to release on parole.
The ACLU has said it hopes the state will work with it to improve Nebraska prison conditions, thus avoiding the cost of going to trial.
