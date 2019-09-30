The son of former Husker athletic director Shawn Eichorst has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography. 

Jack Eichorst, 19, entered the plea Friday in Lancaster County Court. In a plea agreement, prosecutors reduced a felony charge of distribution of child pornography to misdemeanor child pornography possession.

Eichorst faces up to one year in prison on each count. He was taken into custody in November 2017 on suspicion of sexual assault.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators searched his phone and cloud-based storage. The affidavit said investigators found messaging conversations in which Eichorst made specific requests, used sexually explicit language and shared links.

It also said investigators found several videos and images of prepubescent children depicted in sexual positions and sexual acts.

At the time, the Eichorst family said in a statement that their son's level of sophistication was not that of other people his age. 

“Jack has significant developmental disabilities and special needs who lives a very private and dependent life. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support for Jack.”

Shawn Eichorst was fired Sept. 21, 2017 from the athletic director’s job, about five years after he was picked to replace Tom Osborne.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 45

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription