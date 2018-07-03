Felony robbery charges against a former University of Nebraska at Kearney football player have been dismissed after prosecutors couldn't locate the alleged victims.
Vance Johnson, 20, originally of Salina, Kansas, was charged in Sarpy County District Court with use of a firearm to commit a felony, felony robbery and first-degree forgery in connection with a Sept. 26 incident. Johnson was accused of robbing a Papillion woman of a diamond ring.
However, Phil Kleine, a deputy Sarpy County Attorney, said the charges were dismissed after prosecutors were unable to make contact with the alleged victims. The case was dismissed without prejudice, which means charges can be refiled.
Johnson allegedly contacted the seller and they agreed to a sale. When Johnson met with the seller in a Papillion residential area, he allegedly provided the seller with counterfeit money, Whitted said.
When the seller realized the money was counterfeit, she confronted Johnson and asked for the ring back. Johnson allegedly produced a handgun and left the area with the ring.
Through their investigation, Papillion police were able to identify Johnson as a suspect. A warrant was issued, and Johnson was arrested at his then-Kearney residence.
Johnson is not currently enrolled at UNK, according to UNK spokesperson Kelly Bartling. At the time of the alleged incident, he was a UNK student and had been a defensive back with the Loper football team.
