An employee of the Ralston Chamber of Commerce is accused of stealing $41,286 from the chamber.
Michelle I. McElligott, 42, of Omaha, was a part-time employee of the chamber when Ralston police were alerted earlier this month about potential embezzlement. She is charged with theft by unlawful taking, a felony.
According to the criminal complaint in the case, McElligott wrote more than 60 three-figure checks to herself in 2017 and 2018 without the permission of the Chamber's president, Amy Roeder.
A Great Western Bank manager called Roeder to notify her that the Chamber's account was near $1,000, which was uncommon. Roeder and bank officials saw several checks written by McElligott to herself.
McElligott worked about four to six hours per week and was an authorized user on the Chamber's bank account, meaning the money could not be refunded, Roeder said.
"It's just really unfortunate and deeply disappointing that it happened," Roeder said. "However, all of our businesses and our city has always supported us. So we'll get out of this episode stronger than ever."
McElligott wrote the first check to herself on Oct. 30 for about $557. The last check written was on July 12 for $745, according to court documents.
Authorities say she embezzled thousands each month in the nine months — the most was nearly $9,000 in May.
Roeder said McElligott worked for the chamber since May 2017 and has now been fired.
A month before McElligott was hired, she was charged with two misdemeanor counts of writing a bad check in Sarpy County, according to court records. She failed to appear in court in May and a judge issued a warrant for her arrest.
Roeder said she didn't know until now about the bad check charges and arrest warrant. The organization did not complete a background check before McElligott's hiring, she said, but in the future, all employees will go through background checks.
"As a board, we have talked about turning this into a learning experience for not only us but other small businesses," Roeder said.
Roeder hopes McElligott, if convicted, will be ordered to pay back the money. The chamber will have to be selective on giving out monetary help to businesses, schools and nonprofits because money will be tight, she said.
A voicemail to McElligott was not immediately returned. She is awaiting trial in Douglas County District Court.
