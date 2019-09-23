LINCOLN — Prosecutors have dropped one of two vandalism charges against a university researcher accused of defacing U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's campaign signs.

The researcher, Patricia Wonch Hill, 39, showed up Monday in Lancaster County Court to face two misdemeanor charges, but one charge was dismissed. Judge Joseph Dalton said the charge could be refiled later.

Wonch Hill, who is in the sociology department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is accused of putting "googly eyes" on a couple of campaign signs that promoted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who represents eastern Nebraska's District 1 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

At least one of the Fortenberry signs had been altered so that it read "Fartenberry."

The charge associated with the Fortenberry allegation was dropped. Remaining in place against Wonch Hill is a charge that she put stickers on U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer's office door in Lincoln. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty member has denied she did that.

The case addressing the Fischer stickers was delayed, with the exception of the testimony of one witness, until a hearing set for Nov. 1.

Former Fischer campaign manager Allison Bedell testified Monday that someone had placed two "Betsy Riot" stickers on Fischer's office door in Lincoln last October. Someone also taped to the door a sign that suggested Fischer loves rapists.

Betsy Riot is an activist group in Lincoln. The rapist claim evidently referred to Fischer's support of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct while in college. The U.S. Senate confirmed Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court a couple of weeks before the stickers were placed on Fischer's office door.

Bedell testified that she notified the Lincoln Police Department on Oct. 21, 2018, of the presence of the stickers.

Wonch Hill's attorney, Marc Delman, said Bedell must not have felt physically threatened because she didn't call 911.

"I didn't think it warranted calling 911," Bedell said.

As Delman cross-examined Bedell, he asked if she would call the police if someone had merely taped an informative note to the door. Bedell said no.

Delman also said that when a police officer removed the stickers, there was no damage to the door.

Bedell said she and her staff were afraid a brick would be hurled through the office door, and people stayed late many nights to guard against this. Bedell said a brick had been thrown against another office door of the Republican Party.

After the hearing, Wonch Hill said, "I would never throw a brick through a window." She said the case against her involved "a lot of local resources ... that could be going to violent crimes."

The research assistant professor has a reputation as an activist. She pleaded no contest last year to splashing fake blood on the steps of the Virginia home of a National Rifle Association lobbyist.

Lincoln police said they have linked Wonch Hill to the googly eyes and stickers through fingerprints.

