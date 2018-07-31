A Cass County man was sentenced Monday to 10 to 15 years in prison in connection with the sexual assault of a child.
Terry L. Fritsch Jr. of Manley, Nebraska, pleaded guilty in Cass County District Court to attempted sexual assault of a child in exchange for a promise by prosecutors not to seek more than a 15-year prison sentence. He was sentenced on his 43rd birthday.
The prosecution also dropped charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse. Fritsch faced up to 50 years in prison if he was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He faced up to three years in prison on each of the two other charges.
According to court files, Fritsch had a sexual relationship with a child less than 12 years old starting July 13, 2016, and continuing through Jan. 15, 2018. Fritsch will be credited with 176 days served in the Cass County Jail.
(1) comment
I have said it before and will say it again, Why do you plea bargain these animals out??? 50 years sounds better than 15!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.