A 27-year-old Omaha woman has been charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death.

Hospital staff alerted police that the woman's baby had suffered "multiple brain bleeds caused by a violent traumatic impact, consistent with shaking," according to a police report.

Mandy Watson De Garcia is being held at the Douglas County Jail on $500,000 bail. She must pay 10 percent of the bail amount, or $50,000, to be released.

If convicted of the charge, she faces life in prison. 

An affidavit filed in Douglas County by an Omaha police detective said Watson De Garcia called for a rescue squad to come to her home near 39th and Center Streets at 6 p.m. Aug. 3.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Her son, Leovardo Garcia, was then taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he underwent surgery after doctors found that his head was swollen from internal injuries. He also suffered retinal hemorrhaging and had a seizure just before medics arrived, the affidavit said.

In an Aug. 6 interview at police headquarters, Watson De Garcia told detectives that she had been alone with the child in the two hours before she called 911.

Based upon that timeline and the medical diagnosis, police arrested her on suspicion of intentional child abuse resulting in serious injury. 

Leovardo died at the hospital on Aug. 26. He was nearly 9 months old.

After he died, Watson De Garcia was charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death.

A preliminary hearing for Watson De Garcia is scheduled for next month. 

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 45

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription