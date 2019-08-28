A 13-year-old Omaha boy was ticketed by police after he was accused of harassing a female classmate by threatening to post fake nude photos of her on social media. 

The classmate, also 13, reported the threats to authorities at Russell Middle School, 5304 S. 172nd St., in the Millard Public Schools. According to a report filed with the Omaha Police Department, the girl received threats on her cellphone between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Sunday demanding money. 

The boy allegedly said he would post the fake photos to the Internet unless he was paid. Both students were at their respective homes at the time.

Police on Monday cited the boy on suspicion of harassment by phone, voicemail, email or fax and released him to his family. 

On Wednesday, Rebecca Kleeman, a Millard Public Schools spokeswoman, issued a statement from the district that said administrators at Russell Middle had been informed that "a student enrolled at the school made poor choices involving social media. The matter was turned over to police. 

"We will not tolerate any behavior that diminishes the self-worth of any student, staff member or community member. We will always refer matters to proper authorities. Additionally, whenever a student’s actions affect the school day, appropriate consequences will be given out per our student code of conduct."

