Ke'Shon Henderson sustained multiple wounds during a robbery and shooting Sept. 23, his family said. He is being treated at the Nebraska Medical Center. 

Two teens have been arrested in the shooting of a Benson High School basketball player that led to the amputation of his leg and other medical complications.

But based on what Ke’Shon Henderson told police after he was shot, at least one other person who was involved remains at large, Henderson’s mother said Monday.

Omaha police said two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in the shooting, which occurred about 6:20 p.m. Sept. 23 near 42nd and Sprague Streets. One was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony; the other on suspicion of robbery.

Ke’Shon Henderson was shot twice, his mother said. One of the bullets, she said, clipped the bottom of his right lung and went into his right leg. The other, she said, went through his abdomen and damaged his kidneys, liver, small intestine and bowel.

Henderson has undergone more than a dozen surgeries, his mother said. During one surgery, doctors concluded that part of his right leg needed to be amputated because of a lack of blood flow to the limb. He now needs another surgery on the leg that will allow doctors to fit him with a prosthetic, she said.

He also is recovering from a stroke he had a few days ago that his mother said has led to a neurological decline. Doctors are trying to wean him off medications that have kept him in a medically induced coma, she said.

Because of damage to his kidneys, Henderson had to undergo kidney dialysis, his mother said. Fluid buildup led his weight to balloon from his normal 165-170 pounds to 230 pounds, she said.

The day before he was shot, she said, her son had been offered a scholarship to Judson University, a Christian liberal arts college in Elgin, Illinois. A recruiter from the school had come to a couple of his basketball games, she said.

Henderson, who was a senior at Benson, also did well in the classroom, his mother said. He was on the principal’s honor roll for students with a grade-point average of 3.9 or higher, she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Henderson’s medical expenses. He is the middle child of five.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a shooting are eligible for a $10,000 reward.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

