Ke'Shon Henderson

Ke'Shon Henderson sustained multiple wounds during a robbery and shooting Sept. 23, his family said. He is being treated at the Nebraska Medical Center. 

Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection with the Sept. 23 shooting of a Benson High School basketball player that resulted in the amputation of his leg.

Ke'Shon Henderson, 17, sustained multiple injuries when he was shot during a robbery Sept. 23 near North 42nd and Sprague Streets, police said. He was driven to the Nebraska Medical Center by a private vehicle and immediately taken to surgery.

Because of lack of blood circulation, Henderson's right leg was amputated during one of the numerous surgeries he has undergone, his family said on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his medical expenses. Repairs needed to be made to "every organ in his abdominal region" because of his wounds, relatives wrote. 

Henderson is a senior at Benson High and a standout on the school's basketball team with collegiate aspirations, his family wrote. 

One of the 16-year-olds was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The second was arrested on suspicion of robbery. Both were booked into the Douglas County Youth Center. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a shooting are eligible for a $10,000 reward.

