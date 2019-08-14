An Omaha man faces up to six years in prison after pleading no contest to child abuse causing injury and making terroristic threats.

Antonio Jackson, 30, was arrested in January and charged in Douglas County District Court with three felonies: criminal child enticement, intentional child abuse and making terroristic threats. The child enticement charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

Jackson was accused of driving up to a 14-year-old girl who was walking to school and talking about a cousin of the girl’s, claiming to be a relative, according to a police report.

After the girl accepted a ride to school, the report said, Jackson drove to an alley near 24th and Burt Streets. The girl told police that the man talked about giving her $200 and said he had a gun but did not show it. The girl said Jackson eventually dropped her off at school after telling her not to talk to her mother about the incident.

Jackson already is serving a six-month sentence in the Douglas County Jail after being convicted of misdemeanor child enticement. Charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct were dismissed in exchange for his no contest plea in that incident.

Prosecutors said that in October, Jackson approached a 10-year-old girl in a fast-food restaurant near 108th and Emmet Streets and unsuccessfully tried three times to engage the child in conversation. When the girl left the restaurant, Jackson tried to get her into his vehicle, but she ran away.