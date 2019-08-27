An 18-year-old Omaha man is being held on $75,000 bail after being charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor. 

Rony Lima, who presented a Guatemalan passport, was arrested Aug. 20 and booked into the Douglas County Jail. He must pay 10 percent of the bail amount, $7,500, to be released. 

According to an affidavit filed in Douglas County, Lima admitted to sexually assaulting two girls, ages 7 and 8, at his residence near 25th and J Streets. The assaults took place between Jan. 1 and the date of the arrest. 

Police were called after both girls were examined at a doctor's office. The girls were taken to be interviewed at Project Harmony, where they gave similar accounts of the alleged assaults. 

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

