An 18-year-old Omaha man is being held on $75,000 bail after being charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
Rony Lima, who presented a Guatemalan passport, was arrested Aug. 20 and booked into the Douglas County Jail. He must pay 10 percent of the bail amount, $7,500, to be released.
According to an affidavit filed in Douglas County, Lima admitted to sexually assaulting two girls, ages 7 and 8, at his residence near 25th and J Streets. The assaults took place between Jan. 1 and the date of the arrest.
Police were called after both girls were examined at a doctor's office. The girls were taken to be interviewed at Project Harmony, where they gave similar accounts of the alleged assaults.
