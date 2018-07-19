An Omaha landlord who was accused of bribing a public housing official has entered a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Lafi Jafari pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of making false statements to agents from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In return, prosecutors agreed to drop all six counts of paying a bribe and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Jafari will be sentenced in November, but court documents show that both sides agreed on a suggested punishment of a one-year probation and a $20,000 fine. The maximum penalty for that charge is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Officials allege that he paid $2,100 in $2 bills to an Omaha Housing Authority employee over three years.
Jafari has for years been one of the largest private providers of federally subsidized Section 8 rental housing in Omaha. From 2012 to 2014, Jafari received federal rent payments of about $2.1 million. When he was indicted in 2016, he owned 165 rental properties that provided a federally subsidized place to live for low-income Omahans.
His attorney, Jerry Hug, was out of the office and unavailable for comment Thursday.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.