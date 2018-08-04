A shooting outside an Omaha Walmart in June was touched off by an argument between two groups of people inside the store, a detective testified Friday.
At a court hearing for 23-year-old Joshua Scott, Joseph Richter testified that Scott became involved in a loud argument with a woman and her brother near the customer service counter at the store, 6304 N. 99th St.
Richter said the argument was “over some nasty names the woman was called.’’ The argument, he said, grew to include more shoppers.
After the groups left the store, someone fired a shot at the woman and her brother in the store’s parking lot. The gunshot damaged a store window, Richter said.
No one was injured.
The gunshot forced a temporary lockdown of the store, Richter said.
Richter also testified that several witnesses identified Scott as the gunman. He said one witness told investigators that he saw Scott reach into his car in the parking lot, retrieve a firearm and then fire in the direction of the woman and her brother.
Responding officers stopped Scott as he fled in Wilbert Pollard’s Chevrolet Astro van, Richter said. Pollard, 20, who had accompanied Scott to the Walmart, has been charged with being an accessory to a felony.
Scott is charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied structure and use of a weapon to commit a felony. A judge said Friday that Scott will be tried in the case. A date will be set later.
