Eight businesses in Douglas and Sarpy Counties recently sold alcohol to minors during law enforcement compliance checks, including three that now face mandatory suspensions of alcohol sales for several days for being repeat offenders.

The three businesses were named Monday in a press release from Project Extra Mile, a statewide network working to prevent and reduce alcohol-related problems.

Facing enhanced penalties due to sale to minor convictions within the last four years are: N P Mart, 5608 Ames Ave., and Planet Sub, 8990 West Center Road, both of Omaha; and Voodoo Taco, 21209 Nebraska Crossing, Gretna.

According to the penalty guidelines of the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, N P Mart is facing five days of mandatory closure, which means no alcohol sales, and 20 days of suspension that can be paid off with a fine of $100 per day. Both Planet Sub and Voodoo Taco are looking at two days of mandatory closure and 40 days of suspension.

The other five businesses are facing their first sale to a minor citation within the last four years. If found guilty, these businesses could be facing 10 to 20 days of suspension that they could choose to pay off at a fine of $50 per day.

Twenty-eight officers from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Omaha Police Department and Sarpy County Sheriff's Office participated in the two-day, enhanced underage drinking enforcement effort. The compliance checks were made Friday and Saturday at 227 retail outlets in the two counties.  

"The dangers of underage drinking are real; that is why it is so important that we receive assistance from businesses and adults," said Sgt. Jonathan Raughton of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. "Underage drinking is not only a law enforcement problem, but also a problem for our communities. We need everyone to do the right thing to avoid preventable tragedies."

To assist in reporting underage drinking or adults providing alcohol to minors, call the statewide tip line at 1-866-Must-B-21 (687-8221). People are urged to call 911 to report an underage drinking party in progress. 

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

Recommended for you

