A 23-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the June slaying of a man in north Omaha will be held without bail.
Bol Kueth made his first appearance in court on Monday after his Friday arrest. He is accused of shooting Jal Dak Kun, 24, and Nyoun Joak, 25, on June 23.
Kun was pronounced dead at the Nebraska Medical Center. Joak was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is no longer a patient at the hospital.
In addition to the murder charge, Kueth also is charged with two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
The shooting was reported at 1:05 a.m. June 23 near 32nd and Seward Streets. Police had been called to the area for a report of multiple gunshots.
Prosecutor Anthony Clowe said in court that Kun and Joak were sitting outside smoking when Kueth walked up and shot both men.
Surveillance footage shows Kueth at the scene, and he also was identified by Joak, Clowe said.
Clowe said the shooting was gang-related, and Kueth was a known gang member.
Kueth has a previous felony conviction for possessing or receiving a stolen firearm.
Kueth is due back in court in October.
