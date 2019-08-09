LINCOLN — A group of Nebraska tanning salons have gotten burned by their attempt to fight an anti-tanning campaign. 

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday dismissed claims that a "The Bed is Dead" campaign had defamed the salons and disparaged their business with "false or misleading" statements.

According to the ruling, the campaign was launched in 2014 by the Nebraska Cancer Coalition, a statewide partnership led by Drs. Alan Thorson and David J. Watts of Omaha.

The effort focuses on educating teenage girls and their parents about the dangers of indoor tanning, particularly about tanning's role in causing the potentially deadly skin cancer melanoma. 

The tanning salons — including JB and Associates, Aline Bae Tanning, Maple 110 Tanning, Tanning Horizons, Wilson Bonn and Max Tan — filed suit in Douglas County District Court in 2015. At the time, the group accounted for about 70% of the tanning salons in the Omaha and Lincoln markets.

The group said customers had asked question about their facilities and about indoor tanning generally after visiting the campaign's website, which featured statements such as: "Indoor tanning is thought to cause 170,000 skin cancers annually" and "Tanning before age 35 raises your risk of melanoma by nearly 60%."

The lawsuit alleged that such statements violated Nebraska's Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act by disparaging their product. It also accused the cancer coalition of defamation for making statements designed to destroy their businesses, reputations and livelihood.

The lower court dismissed the salons' case, saying that the statements in question were about the tanning industry generally and were not specifically directed at the businesses that filed the lawsuit.

On Friday, the state high court agreed. The court said both defamation claims and disparagement claims require that statements are targeted at particular businesses.

But, the court said, nothing in the anti-tanning campaign mentioned specific salons or indicated that those filing the lawsuit had been the targets. Rather, the court said the statements concerned the broader industry. 

In support, the decision cited a 1983 product disparagement case brought by a cigarette maker in Illinois over statements made about cigarettes during a newscast. The Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the manufacturer's claim, saying that "The [defendant’s] broadcast does not suggest that [the plaintiff’s] cigarettes are defective, or any more unhealthful than other brands of cigarettes."

