Nebraska’s three Catholic bishops don’t want to see the state resume executions.
Archbishop George J. Lucas of Omaha, Bishop James D. Conley of Lincoln and Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt of Grand Island issued a joint statement Friday opposing the execution of convicted murderer Carey Dean Moore. Instead, the bishops said, the state should respond to violence “with an act of mercy that does not endanger public safety or compromise the demands of justice.
On Thursday, the Nebraska Supreme Court set Aug. 14 as the day for Moore to be executed. He would be the first person put to death in Nebraska in 21 years. Moore, now 60, shot Omaha cabdrivers Maynard Helgeland and Reuel Van Ness five days apart in 1979.
“There is no doubt the state has the responsibility to administer just punishment,” the bishops’ statement said. “However, given our modern prison system, the execution of Carey Dean Moore is not necessary to fulfill justice and, for that reason, would undermine respect for human life. We continue to offer our sincerest prayers for all victims and those affected by the heinous crimes of Mr. Moore, and we pray for his conversion of heart.”
